Number of sweltering days in Iowa bound to balloon

Crops, livestock will be stressed

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Wolf has a simple message about climate change in Iowa:

“It’s real. It’s happening now. And it’s human-caused,” Wolf tells gatherings about climate change and the Upper Midwest, his particular area of observation.

To wit:

The number of days over 90 degrees in Clay County (the closest point modeled by NOAA) will go from 14 days to 32 days by the end of the decade. That’s about five weeks of sweltering temperatures just when the corn is pollinating in July.

“It’s a risk thing, and the risk is going up,” Wolf said in an interview with the Cherokee Chronicle Times.

By the end of the century, Iowa will bear 55 days of temperatures over 90 degrees, even if we cut greenhouse gas emissions.

And get this:

The flood stage of the Mississippi River is 48 feet at Greenville, Miss. This week, the river was at 7.7 feet. Because of widespread drought, from the Ohio Valley to the Missouri Valley, barge traffic is down by half — which has major implications for the grain trade.

Wolf does not hazard a guess as to what’s driving this drought. The Upper Midwest has been trending wetter and warmer. He said the National Weather Service doubtless will conduct an attribution study to determine what led to this particularly acute dry spell.

He does not necessarily associate it with a long-term drought in the Great Plains and West that has been identified by scientists associated with NASA. But if climate were a land-buying consideration, he might not first look at the western third of the state suffering the most severe form of drought. He notes that soil types from Buffalo Ridge east hold water better — two inches per foot of soil.

“Western Iowa is more susceptible (to drought) on average, and that variability may amplify in the future,” Wolf said. In other words, drought is likely to be more pronounced in our region than it has been.

He points out that plants can make drought worse as they take up more water during warmer weather. Climate models show that Iowa will be 12-14 degrees warmer by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions stay the same.

Those spates of hot weather will be challenging to crops and livestock, Wolf cautions. Livestock indoors will suffer heat stress.

Wolf preaches building soil health and, thus, water-carrying capacity to become more resilient to extreme rains in spring and more resistant to drought when temperatures soar for extended periods.

“It’s what we can control,” Wolf said.

He is trying to spread the word that Iowa must adapt quickly to a changing climate.

“The reason we’re here in Iowa is because of soil and climate,” Wolf said, “and we have to manage these things in a positive manner. Science is what it is. These things are in play.”

Wolf retires at the end of December after 38 years with the National Weather Service, with most of that service in Davenport. “But I’m not quitting,” he said, noting that the Iowa Soybean Association is interested in hearing his thoughts on climate and its extreme challenges to agriculture.